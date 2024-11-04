Essential hotel safety tips for business travellers

There’s a growing trend on TikTok where women share videos showing the detailed security precautions they take when staying in hotel rooms. From jamming ironing boards under door handles to pressing tissues into peepholes, these DIY safety hacks are going viral. And while some viewers applaud their initiative, others ask: Is all this really necessary?

Unfortunately, the answer is yes because hotel safety isn’t something to take lightly. According to recent research from SAP, over 50% of global business travellers have had to switch their accommodation because they felt unsafe. Commenting on this, Rategang Moroke, Operations Manager of Corporate Traveller, said that if you think about it, that’s a significant number of people forced to make last-minute changes due to personal safety fears.

Moroke said that if you’re preparing for a business trip, whether it’s in a local city or halfway around the world, addressing safety should be a top priority. “It goes beyond just locking the door behind you once you’re inside. Safety starts the moment you think about hitting ‘book’ on that hotel,” she said. As part of efforts to help you feel safe when travelling, Moroke shares 5 tips to ensure your accommodation is safe.

What hotel security measures are in place? According to the expert, it’s important that companies vet the security protocols of the hotels they choose, especially in regions where crime may be more prevalent. “The right set of security measures can help ensure travellers feel safe and focused while they’re away for work.

“These basics should now be non-negotiable: keycard access for both your room and the lifts, CCTV throughout public areas, and alert, well-trained staff. “Additional measures, like 24-hour on- site security, are definite bonuses,” she said. How does the hotel safeguard my privacy?

Moroke also noted that many hotel safety issues involve not just physical security but also privacy failures. She said one obvious concern for many travellers is hotel staff inadvertently disclosing room numbers or handing over keys to the wrong person. According to International SOS, four in ten business travellers are worried about hotel staff unintentionally giving away confidential information. “When you check into a hotel, your room number shouldn’t be announced aloud. And as a guest, you should also be able to trust that your personal data — whether it’s payment information or your identity — is handled securely and with discretion,” she said.

Is the hotel located in a safe area? The expert said that physical security measures inside the hotel are important, but location matters too. “You could be staying at the most secure hotel imaginable, but if it’s in a rough part of town, you’re exposing yourself to unnecessary risks every time you step out,” she added.

Moroke noted that this isn’t just about personal preference, it’s a critical part of any company’s travel risk management plan. “Understanding local crime rates, recent disruptions, or even the neighbourhood’s geography can give you a better sense of whether it feels right for you,” she said. What emergency protocols does the hotel have in place if something goes wrong?

While planning your trip and focusing on business, it’s easy to overlook potential emergencies, yet knowing what a hotel has in place for different types of crises, whether it’s a medical emergency, fire or criminal activity, can make all the difference. “Does the hotel have a clear emergency response plan? Do they have security personnel trained in first aid? Are staff readily available to liaise with local emergency services if needed? “These may seem like worst-case scenario things to worry about, but they can quickly become serious matters if a problem occurs during your stay,” said Moroke.

Does the hotel use any technology for guest safety? Technology changes fast and hotels are adapting. She said that today, you’ll find more options when it comes to mobile check-ins, which allow you to bypass the front desk altogether.