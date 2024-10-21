Essential tips for planning your perfect South African summer holiday

The festive season is around the corner and for many South Africans, it marks a period of fun times and travel. Picture road trips and karaoke with your loved ones or catching flights to sunny beach destinations. Summer is about to get heated with braais, festivals and, of course, Christmas celebrations.

For the experienced travellers, vacation plans are already out the way with just a minor details needing tweaking here and there. However, if you’re new to the jet-setting life, planning a trip whether for family or friends can seem daunting. The steps leading up to your perfect summer holiday may leave you feeling stressed, however, there are some tips to help you make sure that you don’t go crazy during your planning process. Don’t over plan your trip

When planning trips, it’s important to be flexible and understand that sometimes things won’t go according to plan. Your flights could get cancelled, come across a strike, the weather could betray you or you might want to do an activity that you didn’t plan for. Trips are about living in the moment so remember to build in some free time to enjoy these moments. Always have options when it comes to activities or eating out, rather than committing to something specific.

Don’t get overwhelmed Planning a vacation or a trip can be nerve racking especially if you’ve never done it before. However, do not fret. Look for resources, tools and information that will help you streamline your planning process. Write your thoughts and ideas down. Remember, you’re planning holiday, not writing an exam.

Stay focused and whether you’re travelling with your spouse, family or friends, ask for help. This way, you make sure that everyone is involved in the process. Set your budget Knowing how you are willing to spend on the trip and having a budget is important. Find out about the cost of your flights, accommodation, food and activities you want to do. Google menus ahead of time and look for discounts.