Everything you need to know for a last-minute Easter getaway

With the Easter holidays upon us, it is time to gear up and be safe.

Co-director of Ubhejane Tours Mduduzi Ngubane shares some safety protocols you can follow on your road trip, hotel and when dining out.

Road safety

Tour operators should ensure they have permits to carry people if you’re travelling with a group.

Vehicles should be roadworthy.

Tour operators should ensure vehicles and passengers.

Ensure passengers are wearing masks and observe social distancing.

Check temperatures before travellers get into the vehicles.

Provide sanitisers for passengers before they enter the vehicle.

Ensure there is sufficient space between passengers to observe social distancing.

Hotel safety

On arrival at a hotel, ensure you are wearing a mask.

If porters are carrying your bags, ensure their hands are sanitised.

Sanitise your hands when approaching a reception desk.

Ensure you provide an emergency contact to the hotel.

Follow all protocols observed by the hotel.

Dining out