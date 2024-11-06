Fedhasa survey reveals 40% of women in hospitality target leadership roles despite industry challenges

Women in South Africa’s hospitality industry demonstrate a remarkable commitment to career growth, even while facing significant obstacles. According to a new survey by the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa Fedhasa, 40% of women in hospitality aspire to leadership positions and 11% plan to start their own businesses within five years.

The study provides valuable data on the roles, responsibilities, and experiences of women in this key sector and was conducted in August and September. Fedhasa highlighted that the data paints a complex picture of the female experience in hospitality and found that while 85% felt their workplaces offered equal opportunities, a concerning 29% experienced or witnessed gender discrimination. The survey also found that 63% of women cited work-life balance as the biggest challenge, and concerns about salary and funding were also significant hurdles.

However, these challenges haven’t dampened women’s ambition as nearly 40% aspire to leadership positions and 11% plan to start their own businesses within five years. “Existing support structures, such as mentorship programmes accessed by 80% of respondents, provide a foundation for further growth. A majority (59%) work in female-dominated environments and 47% have 16+ years of experience, showcasing a deep commitment to the industry. “However, the coexistence of strong female representation with ongoing discrimination highlights the need for sustained focus on equity,” it said.

Commenting on this, Rosemary Anderson, National Chairperson of Fedhasa said this inaugural survey gives concrete data to work with for the first time. “The findings challenge assumptions about career commitment in hospitality. Despite significant obstacles, women are investing in long-term careers and actively pursuing leadership roles,” she said. Also agreeing with Anderson’s views, Fedhasa Cape Chairperson, Lee-Anne Singer, said this survey shines a light on a reality that’s both inspiring and sobering.