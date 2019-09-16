Route 66 is just one of the many road trip options out there. Picture: Susan Montoya/AP

From the coast to the Outback there are road trips around the world to suit everyone's tastes.

Spanish sunshine

The sun-soaked hills of Andalucia are a stone’s throw from the Costa del Sol but a world apart. Head south from Seville through the Parque Natural Los Alcornocales towards Ronda, with its bridge spanning a deep ravine.

Surrounded by lush river valleys and the scent of olive groves, the roads meander through rugged hills, offering spectacular coastal views at every turn.

A favourite with motorcyclists, the route to Marbella is an adrenaline rush.

Length: 240km.

Must see: Ronda’s historic bullring and cliff-edge Cono Balconies view.

* andalucia.org

Kicks on Route 66

The iconic road trip along Route 66 in America originally stretched 3 862km from Chicago to Santa Monica across eight states.

The inspiration for songwriters and film directors alike, the best place to get your kicks on Route 66 is arguably the portion in Arizona, between Flagstaff and Needles.

Here, the arid deserts reveal old-town America at every diner and deserted gas station, with vast vistas as the backdrop.

Length: 362km.

Must see: Historic towns of Oatman and Seligman.

* route66guide.com

Lord of the roads

Road builders had a job on their hands when they cut a path from Christchurch to Greymouth to create the Great Alpine Highway in New Zealand.

There are staggering views as it crosses the Canterbury Plains and then rises towards Arthur’s Pass - the Tolkien peak of this adventurous journey. The weird Pancake Rocks are a highlight of this spectacular drive.

Length: 305km.

Must see: The amazing Otira Viaduct and Waimakariri Bridge.

* newzealand.com

South African escape

Stretching from the Western to the Eastern Cape, the Garden Route is a wonderland. It offers the best of South Africa’s coastline and dissects myriad landscapes, from winelands to beaches, rugged mountains to arid desert.

Length: 322km.

Must see: Addo Elephant National Park and Klein Karoo desert region.

* southafrica.net

Glaciers and waterfalls

Icelanders travel along Route 1 on a regular basis. It circumnavigates the glacier-packed island and connects outlying villages with the capital, Reykjavik. In the winter, the loop is for four-wheel-drives only, but the unearthly landscape remains mind-blowing at any time.

Length: 1 335km.

Must see: Skogafoss waterfall and Jokulsarlon lagoon.

* inspiredbyiceland.com

Warthogs and wilderness

Head off the beaten track along the Arid Eden Route in Namibia. It crosses one of the country’s last remaining wilderness regions and includes the Etosha National Park. With towering mountains and warthogs by the roadside, this drive from Windhoek to Galton is a genuine adventure.

Length: 482km.

Must see: Cheetah Conservation Fund as well as the Okahandj a Craft Market.

* namibia tourism.com.na

Autumn glory

The Monadnock Region Loop in New England, US, is a haven for leaf peepers during the autumn. This day-long drive through New Hampshire takes in historic towns and skirts Mount Monadnock itself, but the vibrant displays of colour in the forest are unforgettable.

Length: 129km.

Must see: Antique shops in Keene and Marlow.

* disovernewengland.org

Amalfi adventure

Italy's most scenic stretch of coastline, along the Amalfi Coast, is set in a Mediterranean landscape of undisputed beauty. Strada Statale 163, from Sorrento to Salerno, can be a white-knuckle ride - mostly because of enthusiastic Italian drivers. Despite the challenging curves, this is a route that will appeal to everybody.

Length: 51km.

Must see: Chic Positano and Amalfi’s cathedral.

* amalficoast.com

Highland fling

Scotland's epic road trip, dubbed North Coast 500, lives up to the hype. This monster circular drive is littered with fairytale castles, dramatic beaches and roads to rival anything in the US. The twisting Highland roads are sensational.

Length: 805km.

Must see: The beaches of Sutherland and romantic Easter Ross.

* northcoast500.com

Aussie Outback

An epic drive across the Outback, from Darwin in the Northern Territory to Adelaide in South Australia, this is a week-long adventure featuring vast open landscapes scorched by the sun, a scattering of fuel stops and plenty of quirky little towns.

Careful planning is required because some of the route has no phone reception. Expect 56km straights, road trucks and an unforgettable sunset over Uluru.

Length: 2 897km.

Must see: The Devils Marbles rocks glowing in the sunlight.

* northernterritory.com

Daily Mail