First class v economy: veteran air hostess shares insights on passenger behaviour

If you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between first class and economy passengers, well look no further.
Veteran air hostess, Meryl Love also @badairhostess, took to social media platform, TikTok, to share her opinion on what the difference between the two is.
According to the veteran air hostess, who has over 10 years experience in the industry and shares industry secrets on her podcast and TikTok page, apart from the obvious, difference of money, there’s another thing that always stands out.
“The one thing that always shocks me about first class passengers: they don’t really eat,” said Love.
She said that from her experience, she’s noted that people who get on economy, premium economy or even business class, eat everything sometimes to their detriment and making themselves sick.
However, first class passengers have a different mindset.
“Look, I’m the same myself whenever I travel, I like to avail of the facilities. But the one thing about first class and those who get on is that they’ve got the best food, the best champagne, they’ve got lobster, they’ve got caviar, they have the best steak, they got everything and they don’t eat and they kind of barely drink.”
“I think it’s you know that mindset of I have enough. I don’t need to make an absolute glutton of myself and I just thought you might be interested to learn that, said Love.
Social media users shared their views on Love’s post and this is what they had to say:
@sunue18 said: “Economy people don’t eat in the lounge. First class people eat before boarding.
Another user, @loveapplefarms7, noted: “Perhaps because wealthy people are used to Michelin quality food and even the best first class food falls woefully short of that mark.”
@takemfng0ji said: “I am a cleaner; the richer the client the emptier the fridge.I cleaned houses of middle and upper middle classes their fridges are full, they have supplies for years. Real rich; empty. Everywhere.”
Whilst @guerrila1 said: “It's because we're so uncomfortable in economy that we'll do anything to distract ourselves.”