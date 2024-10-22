First class v economy: veteran air hostess shares insights on passenger behaviour

If you’ve ever wondered what the difference is between first class and economy passengers, well look no further. Veteran air hostess, Meryl Love also @badairhostess, took to social media platform, TikTok, to share her opinion on what the difference between the two is.

However, first class passengers have a different mindset. “Look, I’m the same myself whenever I travel, I like to avail of the facilities. But the one thing about first class and those who get on is that they’ve got the best food, the best champagne, they’ve got lobster, they’ve got caviar, they have the best steak, they got everything and they don’t eat and they kind of barely drink.” “I think it’s you know that mindset of I have enough. I don’t need to make an absolute glutton of myself and I just thought you might be interested to learn that, said Love.

Social media users shared their views on Love’s post and this is what they had to say: @sunue18 said: “Economy people don’t eat in the lounge. First class people eat before boarding. Another user, @loveapplefarms7, noted: “Perhaps because wealthy people are used to Michelin quality food and even the best first class food falls woefully short of that mark.”