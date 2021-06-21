First-time flyer? Here are 5 things you need to know when travelling during the pandemic

First-time flights can be nerve-racking, especially when you are travelling on your own during a pandemic. Here are 5 tips to help you navigate the process with ease:

Arrive early Airports can get quite scary if it is your first time, and if it is a busy airport, you are bound to get lost. Arriving early at the airport allows you ample time to check in your luggage, pass through security, find your boarding gate and have time for a quick coffee.

Have your travel documents safe Keep your identity document, passport and any other travel documents on hand throughout your trip as airport staff require them at check-in, security and boarding. Travel wallets are perfect to store all your documents. Online check-in is your friend

To minimise contact and time, check in online 24 hours before your flight. Online check-in also comes in handy when you want to choose your seat early. Know about the security processes After your check-in, you have to pass the security gates. The process is easy.

You scan your boarding pass, place items and carry-on bags under the scanner before walking through a full-body scanner. Do not carry any weapons, exceed the liquid requirements or argue with the security. If you are unsure about items you shouldn’t bring, call your departure airport a day before your flight to confirm.