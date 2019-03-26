Whether you’re into messing about or creating the next masterpiece, Artjamming should definitely be on top of your to-visit-list

Every year parents grapple the same old story: How to keep the kids busy during the school holidays. With its wealth of natural beauty and adventure spots, this is a lot easier for parents in the Mother City than elsewhere. Here are a few places guaranteed to keep the children from becoming bored these school holidays:

Giraffe House (Muldersvlei, near Stellenbosch)

If you’re looking for a unique experience to blow your kids’ minds away, Giraffe House is definitely the place for you. Here you’ll be able to stand right next to these gentle giants and feed them out of the palm of your hand. You might even be lucky enough to snap a selfie or two with Gerry the Giraffe. Giraffe House also has daily interactive encounters at 11:00, 13:00 and 15:00, giving families the opportunity to meet and hold some interesting creatures. It’s the perfect spot for young children - and it offers an educational experience too.

Cape Point

Cape Point, famously known as the Tip of Africa, boasts a wide variety of walking and hiking trails (for spotting shipwrecks, wildlife and beautiful fynbos), beaches, tidal pools and braai and picnic facilities - filled with a backdrop of gorgeous views. For a fun family activity, take a trip on the Flying Dutchman Funicular to visit the lighthouses of Cape Point. The ride alone is worth the trip there.

Artjamming (Observatory)

Whether you’re into messing about or creating the next masterpiece, Artjamming should definitely be on top of your to-visit-list. Here you’ll be able to unleash your individual creativity by painting, sponging or spraying on a blank canvas. You don’t need any painting or drawing skills, but there are qualified artists who will gladly assist if you need help. For the young kids, there is Messy Play - where you can let your kids explore and learn to be creative.

Acrobranch (Constantia Nek)

If your little one’s dream is to grow up and become like Lara Croft or Indiana Jones, then Acrobranch Tree Top Adventure Park is a must-visit for the family to enjoy. This fun park allows both young and old to tackle obstacles built in the trees with varying levels of heights and difficulties. So, make your way along the winding roads of the Constantia winelands and on to the Constantia Nek forest for a taste of adventure among the trees.

The Two Oceans Aquarium (Waterfront)

The Two Oceans Aquarium offers countless hours of entertainment and learning experiences for both children and adults.Visit the Predator Exhibit to see a frenzy of Ragged-tooth Sharks up close and personal, take a walk through their 10-metre tunnel to view a wide variety of subtropical species including seals, turtles, stingrays, and much more. There are also interactive exhibits where you could feel the different types of sea plants.