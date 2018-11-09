Hiking is one of the activities to keep fit while travelling. Picture: Pinterest

For some people, travelling includes the activities of touring, relaxing by the beach or hotel pool and eating to their heart’s content, but for others, travelling includes getting their heart racing and adrenaline pumping through their veins. For those that prefer to be active while travelling, a simple walk through the city or the town is not enough.

The fit traveller wants to explore their destination, like going on a hike, surfing the waves or cycling through the city streets.



Here are a few travel destinations where one can keep fit while on holiday:

Hiking: Yosemite Traverse Hiking Trail, United States

The Yosemite National Park, California. Picture: Supplied

A trail that lasts 6-7 days, the Yosemite hiking trail is an interesting trail that takes place in the Yosemite National Park, in the state of California. This trek is part of the John Muir Trail, and takes you through the Cathedral Range.

You get to hike through waterfalls, granite basins, sprawling meadows, and you even ascend Half Dome via the Cable Route. The entire trail is for 97 km.

Surfing: Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay, South Africa

Supertubes in Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay. Picture: Supplied

Located at Dolphin Beach, the supertubes are known as the top five right-hand breaks on the planet when it comes to surfing. Although recommended for professional surfers, the supertubes are a great spot even for intermediate or amateur surfers who are eager to ride the supertubes.

The waves at Dolphin Beach are divided into sections, so there are plenty of choices for you to pick -- Kitchen Windows, Magna Tubes, Boneyards and of course, Supertubes. Expert surfers flock here for rides up to 300 meters long.

Cycling: La Farola, Cuba

La Falora route, Cuba. Picture: Supplied

La Farola gives you true ideal trail of an unfrequented biking path in a very unique country. While Cuba works to build it’s touristic image, enjoy this route that, while not particularly difficult, isn’t novice-geared.

Baracoa from Santiago de Cuba encompasses some of the most beautiful roads in Cuba.



Cyclists are treated with the beautiful views of the southern coast of the Guantanamo province and its crisp, blue sea, before you meander through the green Sierra del Purial mountains.

Yoga: Rishikesh and the Ganges River Valley, India

Atali Ganga Resort, India. Picture: Supplied

Dubbed the “birthplace of yoga,” this spiritual town is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains along the sacred Ganges River in Northern India.

Legend has it that a famous saint came to the river to give penance and was acknowledged by Hindu God Vishnu. Rishikesh is replete with ashrams and temples that pay homage to various gods and goddesses, as well as a plethora of yoga classes and workshops available at resorts like Atali Ganga in the valley.

Kayak: Cát Bà karst archipelago, Vietnam



The Red River in Cát Bà, Vietnam. Picture: Trip Advisor



For those that are tempted to be in the water but have no desire to swim or surf - then perhaps grabbing a canoe and kayaking down a river would be a great idea to keep fit.

Kayaking allows for one to admire the beauty that nature has to offer while exercising your arms and core (well, that’s what we would like to hope that we achieve), and a spot where you get some of the best views is around the craggy island of Cát Bà.

Travel down the river exploring Vietnam’s landscape of limestone pillars, while gliding through rocky arches and swimming in the green sea.

