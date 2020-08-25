Flight attendant reveals the one beverage you should never order on a plane

Ordering drinks on a plane is simple, you either want a non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage. But, one flight attendant warns that there is one beverage that passengers should not order on a flight, and that is water. Posting on US knowledge-sharing site Quora, one former flight attendant revealed why. The cabin crew member wrote on the site: “The water on the plane is absolutely disgusting, the tanker which the water comes from is literally never cleaned.” The flight attendant alludes that it could be a health hazard and a place for bacteria. According to the Express.co.uk, a study from the Environmental Protection Agency found that one in eight airplanes do not meet the standards for water safety, and that 12 percent of commercial planes in the US, tested positive for high levels of bacteria in tap water supply.

Meanwhile, Ben MacFarlane the author of "Holiday SOS: Lifesaving Adventures of a Travelling Doctor" told the Daily Mail last year that passengers should avoid fizzy drinks and champagne.

"Cutting out fizzy water (and saying no to Champagne, if you’re lucky enough to be offered it) makes everyone more comfortable," he advised.

MacFarlane also shed insight on chewing gum on a plane.

MacFarlane’s views of chewing gum are the complete opposite of what many travellers follow. The Flying Doctor reveals that despite the traditional view that chewing gum prevents your ears hurting during taking off our landing, he claims it is a choking risk in turbulence or bumpy landings. The doctor also reveals that it makes travellers swallow more air.

“Wiggling your lower jaw and doing some big fake yawns sorts your ears out more safely,” he revealed.