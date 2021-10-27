Flying internationally? Here’s how to beat the jet lag blues

Travelling across different time zones can take a toll on the body and our sleeping patterns, causing us to experience jet lag. Most travellers who suffer from jet lag experience headaches, fatigue and headaches.

With proper planning, travellers can beat jet lag. Here are some tips: Rest before your flight Travelling to a new destination is exciting and can make one lose sleep as you think of the attractions you will explore. As excitement mounts for the upcoming trip, travellers need to prioritise their sleep. Eight hours of sleep is recommended to help you keep alert and assist with the transition of the time zones.

Skip the alcohol Most travellers take full advantage of the free wines and beers on an international flight. While some drink them to fall asleep, others down them to cope with their fear of flying. Indulging in alcohol can contribute to dehydration and jet lag. If you drink, ensure that you drink plenty of water. It is vital to stay hydrated on the plane because the air inside an aircraft can make one feel dehydrated. Drink at least one glass of water every hour.

Get some shut-eye Trying to fall asleep on a flight can be challenging. Some take sleeping pills or alcohol to help them sleep. However, those can take a toll on the body. Carry an eye mask and travel pillow to help you sleep. Change the time

When you are at your new destination, adjust yourself to the different time zone. Set the time of your current destination on your mobile devices and watches, once your flight arrives at your new destination. Plan your days and nights If you land in the evening or at night, take time to familiarise yourself with the destination. Take a walk in your hotel, soak in the views and some fresh air. For those who arrive during the day, explore the local sights and soak in some sun. Vitamin D helps regulate the body.