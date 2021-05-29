Forget summer – 5 reasons why winter is the best time to explore

Most travellers opt to book their holidays in summer when the weather allows for days by the pool, sipping icy cocktails and dabbling in outdoor activities.

While that sounds like a fantastic way to holiday, taking time off in the winter months is just as enjoyable.

Five easons why winter is the best time to explore

The destination options are endless

Accommodation with hot tubs, jacuzzis and indoor fireplaces are way better in winter.

Here, you can chill with a cup of hot chocolate and curl up with a book. Destinations like Kruger National Park, and other South African National Parks, are ideal winter destinations.

The chances of seeing animals are endless.

The newly opened Kruger Station precinct also offers a trendy deli and cafe with hot treats to warm travellers between their game drives.

Winter food

Forget the ice lattes and fruity salads – think winter meals at your accommodation or destination's restaurant like soups, stews, curries, delectable meat and warm pudding and custard.

So, be sure to add some warm meal ideas and eateries to your winter bucket list.

You are bound to snag a deal

On a budget? No worries! Many establishments are running winter deals for travellers, so you are likely to get a great deal in time for your adventures.

Use apps like Cheapflights, booking.com, TripAdvisor to look for cheap deals.

Hotels and other accommodation go all out to create a winter feel

Whether you are at a fire at a game reserve, watching snowfall at a resort or enjoying a boma dinner and smores, many accommodation venues go all out to create the winter feel.

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge, for example, has introduced a fireside chat for guests.

During this time, guests gather in the Bridgehouse sunken lounge that looks out at the sun setting over the Sabie River to enjoy exclusive conversational evenings.

Red wine tastings

Wine tastings are popular in winter – especially for red wine lovers. Choose from merlot to cabernet to shiraz. Stay at a wine estate or go for day wine tours, there are plenty of options to choose.