Planning a trip or looking for the best travel price? Here are some apps to try. Picture: Pexels/Element5 Digital

Modern technology has offered travellers a chance to search the internet for the best deals and experiences. The rise of apps allows travellers to search for travel deals, select the best places and eateries, and plan an itinerary in seconds. We list our favourites:

Google Translate: Ever been to a destination and locals didn’t know a word you spoke? Well, due to the language barrier, much of what you say could possibly get lost in translation. That is where Google Translate comes in handy. It translates to over 100 different languages making conversations with locals better.

Flapp: For those who struggle to find the perfect flight, Flapp does all the work for you. Flapp is the official flight booking app of Travelstart and the fastest way to search, compare and book cheap flights. All you need to do is search flights from your location to your desired destination. The app will do the rest.

TripIt: This app is perfect for those who do not want to deal with travel agents. All you need to do is your booking and TripIt will take care of the rest. According to the website, one will simply email their bookings. The app will create an itinerary for your trip in seconds.

Skyscanner: Skyscanner is a travel fare aggregator website and travel engine that is used by 60 million people per month. The app connects you to the best and cheapest flights, hotels and rental cars at your destination.

Download the apps from the Apple Store or Google Play store.



