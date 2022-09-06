Franschhoek’s food scene keeps on thriving as the scenic town launches a new foodie event

Franschhoek is often referred to as South Africa’s culinary capital. Home to some of the top-awarded restaurants in the world, not forgetting the highly-acclaimed wine farms in the region too, this beautiful town will certainly have you coming back a second, third and fourth time. Talk about Franschhoek being home to highly-acclaimed wine farms, the Franschhoek Wine Valley, now known as the Valley Of Dreams, has recently launched a new foodie event called the “Culinary Collective”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chef Reuben Riffel. Picture: Supplied Set for October 28 at Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards, a new showcase of chef brilliance and ode to all things local will hit centre stage in this historic town. The event line-up will focus on all things local, with the spotlight firmly on winemakers and produce grown right from the abundant Franschhoek Wine Valley. The event will also offer foodies a chance to meet some of SA’s biggest chef names and join in the conversation around the origins of good food with the local farmers and suppliers.

With chefs Reuben Riffel, David Schneider, Darren Badenhorst, Richard Carstens and Chris Erasmus proudly at the forefront of this year’s line-up, organisers of the event see the event growing from strength to strength in the future as they use this platform to showcase other top local and international chefs. Guests will enjoy five courses, each presented by one of the celebrity chefs and in discussion with a choice local artisan or supplier. Local wine estates will be presented course by course – perfectly paired with bread, starters, mains, and something sweet.

Story continues below Advertisement