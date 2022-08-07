From solo travel, girls’ trips to travelling with a toddler - Chloe-ann Clark has done it all

Chloe-ann Clark The South African-born singer and songwriter lives in The Netherlands with her husband and toddler. However, prior to getting married and becoming a mom, travelling was one of her favourite things to do.

She shares some of her travel memories, especially those solo trips and as a new mom. When did you first embark on your solo travel trip, where did you go, how old were you and how would you describe the experience? When I was 27 years old, I booked a trip to Mauritius and booked a small tour around the island (I’m a jazz singer). While I was on the island for 10 days, I managed to meet a delicious pilot and this was the beginning of a wild adventure of a solo duo and now family adventures!

Chloe-ann Clark in Venus, Italy. Picture: Supplied One of my first solo trips was to Paris to eventually meet up with the said pilot. I caught the night flight out of OR Tambo to land in Paris the next morning. Using rebate travel has its perks but you also don’t always know up until the last second if you’ll get on the flight due to availability! I landed early and set out to discover the streets and pastries. The experience was magical, I discovered the gorgeous little areas (I didn’t book a hotel in the best area) and so when I went back a few months later to do a little girls’ trip with my cousin, I booked us a spot in the quaintest area surrounded by all the sights and feels of Paris! What are the positives of taking a solo travel trip?

Solo travelling, I feel is dependent on your personality. I have loved my one or two days alone on an adventure, but I much prefer to share the experiences and joys with loved ones. The positives of solo travel are that you can do what you want when you want. If you’re a free spirit, you can go with the flow and not have to worry about schedules and other people’s agendas. It can also be an incredible way of meeting other people and getting to know yourself better!

Girls’ trip to Paris with Sandra Wilmot. Picture: Supplied You've also done a few girls’ trips. Tell us a bit about that, where did you go, how difficult/ easy was it to co-ordinate and what were the things you were most mindful of? I did the most incredible girls’ trip to Bali and Hong Kong when I was 26, with two of my favourite humans. When doing a girls’ trip, I would say it’s best to travel with ladies who have similar interests to avoid drama. The three of us were very compatible travellers and we were keen to adventure, see different places, hike up volcanoes and explore as much as possible.

We had booked a couple of places and earmarked a few different spots that we wanted to explore so we left some space for adventure but had an overall plan. Flexibility is the key when it comes to travelling in a group. I have also done a girls’ trip with my darling cousin to Paris (as mentioned earlier) and Rome. My sister lived in South Korea for several years, and I had the privilege of visiting her twice while she was there; we explored different parts of Korea.

My last girls’ trip to mention would be travelling with another great friend to New York for a couple of days. We checked into the YMCA (yes, that became the theme song for our trip and was one of the only spots that our lovely rand could afford). Tell us about your top destinations to travel to, from a safety perspective There are so many amazing destinations to consider if you are looking at doing a trip whether it be solo, duo or group. If you want to stretch your rand there are brilliant options in Asia, whether it be Bali, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, etc.

I have had several friends do solo travels around Sri Lanka and have loved every moment. I think wherever you go, you will need to be wise and do some research as there can be better/worse areas depending on your destination. The serenity of Bali has made it a sought-after tourist destination. This is a temple at Lake Batur. Picture: Steve Douglas/ Unsplash Always read the reviews of the places you’re staying, send the hosts any questions if you have any and make sure you put your safety first at all times. There are often lovely guided tours that you can join with local tour guides if you want the feeling of a group or feel a little uneasy about doing something by yourself.

A great example would be when we hiked in a guided group up a volcano in Bali. We met some amazing people from across the world while on the hike. The host even allowed us to try the ‘cat poo’ coffee as part of a stop on the way to the adventure. I am living in The Netherlands and have the privilege of travelling extensively through Europe while being on this side of the world. Italy is one of my favourite all-time destinations. If you have the ability to travel through Europe definitely make a stop in Italy. The history, the food, the culture and the beauty are top of the list!

I am in a little rural town in Italy, sitting in the middle of a vineyard with my little 18-month-old, while we wait for my husband to finish one of his work tours. Travelling alone with a little toddler, I have found people most helpful, whether it be helping with a pram, offering to carry your bag when your flight lands in the middle of the night and you have a sleeping baby in your arms. I would also highly recommend learning a little new language (The app Duolingo has been a tremendous help just to get around and know what I am ordering).

Having travelled with your little one, what was that experience like. Would you encourage moms to consider this as an option in these Covid-wary times? The initial thought of leaving home and packing for a trip can be overwhelming, but the memories we have made as a family are worth their weight in gold. We did our first trip when our baby was 6 weeks old. We set off back to South Africa as we were pining for family and for the grandparents to meet our new addition.

Chloe-ann Clark now lives with her husband and little one in beautiful Amsterdam. Picture: Adrien Olichon/ Unsplash We have since been to Italy, Greece, Portugal, Sardinia and the UK in the last 18 months. I say to moms who are reluctant and have the means, just go. While your child is under 2 and flights and accommodation are still free, just go. In these Covid-19 times, it’s often easy to stop living. Let’s keep being wise and safe but also not forget that life goes by so quickly and we need to live every moment.