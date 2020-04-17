From the inside looking out: 10 views that will take your breath away

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

From a real-life Balian treehouse to a calming oceanfront cottage in Havana, this sampling of Airbnb homes comes with stellar views. Home in Medieval Luberon Village (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France) Imagine virtually chatting to loved ones while showcasing this picturesque vista of the Luberon Valley as a background. If you look closely, you can revel in a panorama of small Provençal villages just past the window. Bamboo House (Bali, Indonesia) Working from home seems easier if it’s in a Balian jungle, more specifically, this five-story treehouse. Designed to blend with the natural surroundings, imagine getting lost in the breezy living room of this home boasting endless views of lush gardens and treetops. Modern Lakeside House (Killarney, Ireland) Lakeside more your speed? Envision the brilliant sunrises over tranquil Lough Guitane lake and leaf-peeping views of Killarney National Park as an added bonus - the virtual laid back life awaits.

Birdbox (Vestland, Norway)

Imagine winding down in this contemporary treehouse in Norway designed to unplug. We can almost hear the birds chirping while meditating overlooking the mountain peaks.

Casa Meztitla (Morelos, Mexico)

Pull up your go-to chair and get lost overlooking a peaceful rainforest in Mexico. You can pretend you’re taking a dip in the plunge pool out back too.

Skylodge Adventure Suites (Urubamba, Peru)

Sky’s the limit with this view. Perched in Urubamba, teleport to one of these glass pods that sit on a mountain top featuring never-ending views of the Sacred Valley of Cuzco and beyond.

Vintage Hollywood Home (Los Angeles, CA, United States)

Change up your current living room locale temporarily and transport to this retreat set in the Hollywood Hills spotlighting city views.

Sea Home (Havana, Cuba)

Fancy a coastal scene behind you? Set yourself in this solarium and picture yourself sipping Cuban coffee while staring into the calming ocean as far as the eye can see.

Room with a Lake View (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Hop on a video chat from this virtual at-home workspace overlooking serene Sortedam Lake and King’s Garden.

Arrowtown House (Arrowtown, New Zealand)

A peek out these windows displaying year-round foliage in New Zealand is all you need to start daydreaming.