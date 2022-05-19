From travel specials to the world opening up - what you need to know about travel today

The world is going through a lot and it can be difficult to keep up with the lighter things. Here is a list of travel and hospitality news that might spark some joy and inspire you to travel to take your mind off things.

Travel specials are coming in hot With destinations around the world wanting to boost tourism, there are many attractive travel deals to be had. Start by looking at your local travel agents and what they have on offer. Airlines, accommodation establishments and tour operators are scrambling for customers, so shop around and you are bound to find a good deal. The upcoming summer season in the northern hemisphere is often an expensive time for South Africans to travel, but with countries across the world trying to bounce back from the pandemic, you are more likely to find a pocket-friendly trip.

Airbnb changes things up Airbnb recently announced that the platform will be undergoing multiple changes and upgrades. This includes Airbnb categories that will provide a new way to search and make it easier to discover and book accommodation. There will also now be split stays. This feature provides more options for longer stays by splitting your trip between two homes, allowing a traveller to benefit from the 30-day stay discount across two properties.

New Zealand will soon open to the world New Zealand implemented some of the toughest travel restrictions when the pandemic started. As a result, almost no one other than New Zealand residents has been able to travel to the Australasian region since the first quarter of 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, however, has recently announced that the country will open for international visitors from July 31.

We know that this will come as a relief to many South Africans who have family and friends in the region. A new way of experiencing food is on the horizon The pandemic changed many business models, including that of restaurants and eateries, which relied heavily on deliveries and kerbside collections during the heavier lockdown periods.

