Fun and relaxing family weekend getaways to go on before summer ends

As we are already halfway through the summer season, there is no better time than now to still plan a family weekend getaway before the sunny season ends. Whether you are looking to relax at the beach or hike through the wilderness under the summer sun, there are numerous destinations that await you.

Here are some of them. A beach holiday Up and down all of our coastlines, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to beach destinations.

For those in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban and uMhlanga areas are always good options, while those in the Western Cape can choose from something in Cape Town, the West Coast, or even the Garden Route. Accommodation options such as Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town and The Villa in uMhlanga offer great family rooms and deals, while there are also many B&Bs, guest houses and holiday homes that your family might love, too. Bridge House at Kruger Shalati. Picture: Supplied A bush break

Not everyone loves to feel the sand between their toes or the salty seawater -- and that’s okay. If this is the case with your family, consider a bush break. There are so many private bush escapes just a few hours away from main city areas. If you are in Kruger Park and you find that you need something for the kids to do, pull into the Kruger Station precinct. There’s a play area for the children, a unique 360 cinema, and so much more to experience.

If you want to treat the family to some luxury accommodation in the Park, Kruger Shalati might be what you need. With Bridge House now open, it’s perfectly suited for families with children over the age of eight. This new edition offers seven, land-based rooms overlooking the bridge in a serene garden setting that is ideal for families.

A farm stay An underrated family holiday is the farm stay. Many farms across the country offer accommodation as a way of earning additional income. When you stay on a farm, there’s often loads for families to do and see. From visiting farm animals to walking trails and various other activities, there’s something for everyone.

And if you’re on a wine farm, the adults can even enjoy some wine tasting. Plus, you don’t have to venture far in South Africa to stay on a tranquil farm. So, if you just want a short break that feels like you’re far from your usual city life, this is a great option for you and your brood.

A day-cation. Picture: Jeffrey Rihotso A day-cation Okay, so not every family has the time or the money to go away for a few days. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun anyway. This is where the day-cation comes in. You can take your family out for the day and still feel like you are on holiday.