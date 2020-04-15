Get the Club Med experience from the comfort of your home

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and global borders shutting down, many households are faced with not only having to cancel their travel plans but also figure out a life under lockdown.

It's for this very reason that Club Med took the initiative to bring a little bit of the Club Med spirit and fun into the homes of people across the world.

It was from this that Club Med At Home was born. Drawing on the expertise of their international Kids Club’s teams, the travel brand dug deep into their treasure trove and collected a myriad of fun, informative and engaging activities to be shared with their communities worldwide.

All available through their newsletter and social media platforms, the programme takes the very best of what people expect from the brand and experience in their resorts around the world, and brings it into their homes.

Some activities includes colouring and reading exercises to stimulate young minds; music playlists by Club Med that will get kids, teens and adults alike up on their feet dancing; cocktail and cooking recipes, including tips on how to master the delicious Valmorel brioche with culinary French blogger Anne-Sophie Vidal.