Get your holiday rental ready for guests: essential cleaning and maintenance tips

With the holiday season approaching, so does the influx of eager travellers looking for the perfect Airbnb or short stay accommodation to rent. Jeanne Du Plessis, a product lead at Kandua, an online marketplace app for professional home services, said whether it’s a cosy city apartment or a beach side escape, you want your home to be the kind that guests rave about.

However, getting your space 5-star ready takes more than just putting out fresh towels and lighting a candle. Du Plessis said that to make your rental stand out from the crowd and ensure hassle-free bookings, a little prep goes a long way whether you do that yourself or hire top-rated professionals from an app. The expert shared some tips for preparing your home for holiday rentals

Clean like you mean it “When it comes to hosting, cleanliness is key. Nobody wants to check into a holiday rental only to discover dusty corners under the bed or mysterious stains on the couch,” she said. She noted that deep cleaning your home before the holiday rush is a non-negotiable step for nailing those five-star reviews.

De-clutter and deep clean The expert also advised hosts to start by de-cluttering as less is more when it comes to holiday rentals. “Clear away personal items and excess knick-knacks so guests can move freely without tripping over your collection of vintage coasters. After that, it’s time for the deep clean,” she suggested.

Du Plessis also said think spotless floors, gleaming windows, and fresh-smelling linen and hire a cleaning pro through the app if you’re short on time or patience, they’ll make sure every nook and cranny is pristine. Pay attention to high-touch areas “Light switches, door handles, TV and aircon remotes, and railings are hotspots for germs and dust.

“Make sure they’re wiped down thoroughly. The same goes for kitchen appliances and bathroom fixtures. A sparkling clean bathroom? That’s how you win guests over,” she advised. Don’t forget the outdoors If your property includes outdoor space, it needs some love too.

“Sweep patios, mow lawns, and clean garden furniture – plus make sure that the pool is sparkling! First impressions matter, and this is likely one of the first areas your guests will see,” she said. Maintenance musts to keep things running smoothly Du Plessis also noted that a picture-perfect home won’t mean much if something goes wrong during a guest’s stay. She highlighted that before the holiday season kicks into high gear, get on top of essential maintenance to avoid any last-minute disasters.

Check the plumbing and electricals “A clogged drain or flickering light is a quick way to lose stars. Before the season begins, get your plumbing and electrical systems checked by a professional – yes, Kandua can help with that too,” said Du Plessis. These small preventative measures will save you from dealing with late-night calls from guests who can’t flush the toilet.

Test appliances It is also important for hosts to ensure all appliances from washing machines, fridges to ovens are in working order. “Guests love having access to amenities like these, but if they’re not functioning properly, it can lead to some awkward reviews. Call in an expert if any of your appliances need a tune-up or repair before the busy period hits,” she advised.

Little extras that guests appreciate If you want to wow your guests even more and leave them recommending your spot to everyone, it’s all in the details. “Stock up on essential items and add a few thoughtful touches to show you’ve gone the extra mile. Always have fresh towels, toilet paper, soap, and shampoo in stock. Throw in some coffee, tea, and a few snacks for extra brownie points.

“It’s the holidays, after all! Why not leave a little basket with some festive treats? Think mince pies, a bottle of wine, or a handwritten welcome note. “These small gestures make a big impact,” she said. Emergency kit

Hosts should always have a first aid kit available and include a fire extinguisher in the kitchen. “Safety is key, and having these readily accessible shows your guests you’ve thought of everything,” she said. In conclusion, the expert said that once your space is sparkling clean, it’s time to make it feel warm, welcoming, and Instagram-worthy.