Get your luggage ready! Here are 6 travel resolutions you should consider for 2022

Looking forward to becoming a new you in the new year? One of the best ways to change our hearts, minds, and perspectives is to travel!

That is why 2022 needs to be the year of New Year’s travel resolutions. Here are six travel resolutions that are totally worth making this year. Instead of spending so much time capturing memories on your phone, be part of them instead. Picture: Pexels/William Fortunato Put your phone away

It’s very easy to whip out your phone often while travelling. You want to capture that amazing waterfall. You want to ensure that you take photos or videos of your kids splashing about in the river. But perhaps this year, instead of spending so much time capturing memories on your phone, be part of them instead.

Enjoy the moments with your family and loved ones without feeling the need to take a photo of them for social media. Just take the moment, be present and enjoy your holiday. Support local There’s no denying that these past two years have been tough for the local tourism industry.

With various lockdowns and travel restrictions, the industry has taken a battering. Small tourism SMMEs have perhaps felt it the worst. This is why it’s more important than ever before to support local businesses. Tshepo Matlou, the head of marketing and communications at local booking platform Jurni South Africa, notes that there are so many places to explore in South Africa.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand for local places to stay. “We’re working hard to meet this demand and we’re thrilled that domestic travellers are keener than ever before to support local, small tourism establishments,” says Matlou. You don’t need to wait for your friends and family to be ready to travel. Picture: Pexels/Anthena Travel solo Last year, data from the global flight search and travel deals website, Cheapflights, suggested that more people in South Africa were searching for single tickets.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, about 71% of all searches on the website were done for one person; late in 2021, that number rose to 77%. And while many of these are, of course, for people visiting others or travelling to study or live abroad, there’s no denying that solo travel is on the rise. You don’t need to wait for your friends and family to be ready to travel.

If you are itching to explore other destinations – plan a solo trip. Enjoy some time by yourself and spoil yourself in ways you never would if you were travelling with a group. Splurge if you want to

If you have money to splurge and you have been tempted to use it on a holiday, don’t feel ashamed to do just that. You deserve it. We all do, to be honest. Spoil yourself and your loved ones with a local luxury trip. Look at destinations such as the incredible Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge if you want something truly special. It’s quite literally a train on a bridge that has been converted into luxury accommodation.

It stands over the Sabie River and the views, service, and overall experience are spectacular. Or arrange an epic overland adventure if you so wish. The point is: feel free to splurge on your next holiday if you have the means to do so. Do the boat rides, the hikes, the cycling tours, the cooking courses and more. Picture: Pexels Enjoy more experiences

It’s common to want to buy mementos and trinkets on various holidays – and that’s perfectly fine. But be sure to keep some cash on hand for more experiences. Do the boat rides, the hikes, the cycling tours, the cooking courses and more.

These experiences not only give you a more authentic feel of the destination, but you are able to meet more locals this way. And other travellers, too, of course. Enjoy more day-cations