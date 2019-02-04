Clinton Moodley recommends a few places to enjoy some special time with your special somebody

Time for safari: Sibuya Game Reserve, Eastern Cape

Sibuya Game Reserve is an eco-destination about 120km from Port Elizabeth or East London which incorporates the East Cape valley bushveld, grasslands and coastal forests.

Unlike most game reserves, travellers get to Sibuya via a 45-minute cruise along the Kariega River. There are two solar-powered luxury tented camps and a Bush Lodge for larger groups. The rates start from R6 900pp. Sibuya will offer day trips from February 14-17, from R848. Guests can choose from a cruise, lunch and game drives. Situated at 39 Eastbourne Road, Kenton-on-Sea. Call 046 648 1040.

Lake Eland Game Reserve, KwaZulu-Natal

Just a two-hour drive from Durban will take you to Lake Eland Game Reserve, a 2 500-hectare property filled with coastal forests, wetlands and bushveld. Ideal for those who seek peace and tranquillity, visitors can walk across the suspension bridge or go on a zip line tour.

The reserve also offers horse rides, paintball, fishing and picnic sites. Those booking for Valentine’s Day will pay R900 per a couple for the night. The rate includes accommodation, a sunset game drive, a three-course meal and a bottle of champagne.

There is a 50% discount on all their midweek bookings during February. Situated D219 Oribi Flats East, Oribi Gorge. Call 039-6870395.

Wine weekend:

Spier Wine Estate, Western Cape

Spier Wine Estate, near Stellenbosch, is one of the country’s oldest wine farms and has one of the largest collections of contemporary South African art. Lovebirds can expect to sip on some of the best wines, indulge in spa treatments or go on a leisurely riverside stroll.

There will be a special 5-course meal at Eight Restaurant for the Valentine’s Day weekend.

At R390, visitors can revel in an array of good food, from pan-seared yellowtail, Angus beef fillet and a selection of tempting chocolate treats.

Spier is running a special on accommodation in February. A one-night stay in a Signature Room costs R1 970pp. Situated at R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch. Call 021 809 1100.

Lanzerac Wine Estate, in the Western Cape. Known as one of Stellenbosch’s historical landmarks, the estate prides itself on good wine.

Lanzerac Wine Estate, Western Cape

Ideally located in the Jonkershoek Valley, Lanzerac Wine Estate is one of Stellenbosch’s historical landmarks and prides itself on good wine. The newly refurbished hotel has 53 rooms, a winery and a spa.

Wine lovers will appreciate that the rate includes a wine tasting of five Lanzerac Estate wines, a cellar tour and the use of the Spa’s hydro facilities.

The hotel will host a special Valentine’s Day four-course meal prepared by executive chef Stephen Fraser. A night’s stay starts at R6 850 per couple with breakfast. The dinner costs R595 per person. Situated at 1 Lanzerac Road, Jonkershoek, Stellenbosch. Call 021 887 1132.

For the foodies:

De Hoek Country Hotel, Gauteng

Celebrate Life is the motto of De Hoek Country Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel in Gauteng. Set near the Magalies River in the pristine Magaliesburg mountains, the hotel is just an hour’s drive from Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Their food offerings are fantastic. Pair foods like oysters, venison rib and loin and Dover sole with the best champagnes and wines around.

Enjoy the on-site facilities, which include a library, swimming pool and walking paths. For a more adventurous experience, the hotel can arrange mountain and river walks, hot-air ballooning, horse riding and game drives.

The Valentine’s Day package, from R11 430, includes two nights accommodation for two, a 6-course dinner, breakfast and romantic sweet treats.

Indigo Fields, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, is home to lavender plantations, a spa and luxurious suites.

Indigo Fields, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

Indigo Fields is home to lavender plantations, a spa and luxurious suites. Nestled among other farms near the town of Nottingham Road, the hotel creates most of their products from scratch, including their famous yoghurt. The rest are locally sourced.

Guests will appreciate their bespoke dining experiences. Dining areas are scattered throughout the property with carefully-laden tables to suit individual needs.

Be sure to try their famous olive and rosemary bread served with salsa verde and a tomato chilli jam.

Midweek stays start from R1 950 per person sharing, which includes lunch, a 90-minute spa treatment and bed and breakfast. Situated at R103, Nottingham Road. Call 033 266 6101.