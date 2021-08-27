Girls only: 4 reasons you should take a girls’ weekend

WOMEN do it all. They juggle demanding careers, take care of households and provide a support system to their near and dear. And, sometimes a much-needed break is necessary, away from the partner, kids or family.

A girls’ weekend offers that and more – with wine and girl talk the order of the day. Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, shares the benefits of taking a girls’ trip. It’s good for your health

“At least 22 studies have shown that having social support decreases the heart-racing, blood-pressure-boosting responses that humans and other social animals have to stress, and the hormones it sends surging,” Lamont said. He said when oxytocin levels were high, reactions to stress were dampened. “Stress is less likely to do the kind of damage that can lead to chronic diseases such as heart disease and metabolic disorders. We even heal faster and better from wounds when oxytocin is high,” he said.

“People with strong social support structures have more robust immune systems and are less likely to succumb to infectious disease – this is so relevant with Covid-19 all around us,” Lamont said. It’s good for your career The Harvard Business Review found that while both genders benefit from having a strong network to lean on, women with a close circle of female contacts were more likely to secure executive jobs with higher salaries.

“People do business with those they like and trust, and women tend to spend time on building and nurturing relationships. Women also aren’t afraid to ask for advice and to praise, giving credit where credit is due,” he said. You’ll live longer Women tend to reach out to their girlfriends when stressed. Internalising stress could lead to fatal heart attacks.

You’ll be happier Lamont said social connections were the key to happiness and positivity. “Friends make us burst into raucous laughter when we are feeling down or raise a glass in celebration with us when we have good news. The need to belong to a girl tribe is quite simply, fundamental to happiness.