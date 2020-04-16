Google's 3D phone app lets the animals visit you

London - Trips to the zoo may be out of the question at the moment, but it seems you can still invite the animals to visit you.

Families enduring the lockdown are using an augmented reality feature from Google to bring an array of exotic beasts to life in their homes.

Using Google Chrome on your smartphone, you search for the creature you want, by typing "giant panda" for example. Near the top of the results will be an image and a button "View in 3D". When pressed, this brings up your camera and the chosen animal will appear on screen, moving around, after about 30 seconds.

Anyone in view as you take the shot can then pretend to interact with the image. The resulting snap makes it look as though the animal was really in the room – as the children on this page have already found.

C-Net's Scott Stein put the 3D project to the test. Below he shares some easy steps: