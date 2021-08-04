Here’s a little secret on how to get ’royal’ treatment from a flight attendant

Overseas flights are long and exhausting. Getting a little bit of TLC from your flight attendant can make a big difference. What many people forget is that a flight attendant’s work is exhausting but they do what they can to make sure you have a pleasant flight.

American flight attendant Kat Kamalani, has shared a little secret on how to get extra-special treatment from your attendant. The mother-of-two from Salt Lake City, Utah who has a TikTok following of more than 740k often reveals the secrets of her job. This specific video is one of her most popular clips, having garnered 4.3 million views.

Before spilling the beans on the “one simple thing” you should do on an aircraft that will get you royal treatment on a flight, she talks a bit about her job. “Being a flight attendant is exhausting,' Kat said. 'You're always in different time zones, waking up at different times, and dealing with crazy customers. “So I promise you the next time you fly, if you want special treatment from flight attendants this is all you have to do: (give them) $5 Starbucks gift cards.

“It means the world when customers give us these. If you don't have gift cards, you can pick up candy bars, lip balms, anything and give them to your flight attendants. We will know where you're sitting, we will know what you look like, and we will make sure you are taken care of.” @katkamalani Your flight will change DRAMATICALLY ##onvacation ##adayinmylife ##travelhacks ##momsoftiktok ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov The video received 832k likes and more than 5 000 responses. Some of her viewers were grateful the tip.

One said:: “Omg, I never thought of that! Thank you!” Another wrote: “I gave my flight attendants donuts and they treated me so well.” “I never thought about giving little gifts, but it makes sense. Thank you for this!” said another.

However, the tip has not gone down well with some of her followers. Many questioned why they needed to bribe an attendant to get special attention. One viewer responded: “But they are supposed to take care of EVERYONE equally. That’s their job.” Another commented, “Just do your job! And be polite to passengers. It’s literally your job. You don’t need to be bribed to do the job you’re paid for. So America.”