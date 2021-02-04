Here's how you can work from anywhere in the world

The pandemic has introduced people to the world of remote working. Many have traded their typical 9-5 working hours for more flexible options that grant them the time to explore more. Enter the OOO (Out of Office) trend that allows travellers to work from anywhere in the world, granted the destinations they choose do not have any travel restrictions. A friend of mine went on a OOO trip a few weeks ago to Langebaan. She booked a week-long stay in hopes of enjoying the tourist offerings of the Western Cape while still fulfilling her daily job requirements. She posted pictures of sunsets, Instagram worthy cuisine and selfies with the most glorious ocean views. While working remotely isn't something new as digital nomads have been doing this for years, the pandemic has allowed more people to work in another setting, whether it's a beach getaway, safari break, or a city escape. Here's how you can plan an 000 trip:

Choose a suitable location

The location will depend on the type of work you do. Some companies may require you to meet once a week while others conduct meetings virtually. If you are unsure, let your manager know that you intend to take an OOO trip.

These trips are centred around work, so it's best to discuss your flexible working hours with your manager so they are aware of your working times. If you are venturing abroad, familiarise yourself with the travel restrictions before you go and the time difference between your home country and OOO destination.

Set a budget

Many hotels and lodges are offering packages to entice OOO travellers. Packages will include everything you need to complete your office duties, including a desk and reliable wi-fi. Always compare prices and the value of the deal before you book anything.

Plan an itinerary based around your work schedule

While OOO trips are not full-fledged holidays, it does provide a much-needed escape for those wanting a break away from their routine. Depending on how your workday goes, add a few activities to your bucket list that you can do after you complete your work. It can be anything from going on a city tour, water sport if you are at a beach location or a game drive if you are at a luxury lodge.

Find time to rest

OOO trips can be stressful as you juggle work and exploring, which is why rest is vital. Prioritise some 'me time'. Spend your time reading, taking walks on the beach or taking a snooze.