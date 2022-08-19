Here’s your chance to be a ‘greener and cleaner’ traveller

Tourism businesses have long known that it’s imperative to become more sustainable and actively seek ways to reduce their carbon footprint. And many have been making great strides in this regard, with operators and hotels committing to be better and do better when it comes to environmental impact. For example, earlier this year, the Radisson Hotel Group made it known that it is making a strong commitment to decarbonize its business by setting ambitious emission reduction targets to be net zero by 2050.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the industry is showing up to ensure a greener and cleaner future, travellers also have a role to play. So, what can travellers do? How can tourists become more responsible in the way that they travel? Research your accommodation A good first step in planning an environmentally friendly holiday is to make sure that your accommodation has “green” initiatives in place. Reduce, reuse, recycle have become a motto for many in the hospitality sector. Its the small ways we can make that change. ‘’We have signs in our bathrooms that encourage guests to reuse their towels rather than use a fresh one every day,” says Wendy Adams, Executive Housekeeper at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.

Picture: Karolina Grabowska, pexels “This saves us water and reduces the amount of detergents we use. In-room linen cards give guests the option of having their linen changed every second day. Guests choosing this option instead of optional daily linen changes can help us have a lighter impact on the planet during their stay." “Tourism businesses today cannot operate without attempting to understand the impact that they have on the environment and the ecosystem,” says Anton Gillis, Kruger Gate Hotel CEO. “No industry is excused in this regard. For example, as Gillis states, two-thirds of the Kruger Gate Hotel property is zoned for conservation. ‘’We have also cut down our electricity consumption by 25% through the use of environmentally friendly lighting and appliances. The hotel draws water from the river, which is purified at the hotel for consumption and then returned back to the river. The system also cleans the water before it’s returned to the river. It is a 360 degrees system that ensures a sustainable relationship with the environment.’’

Story continues below Advertisement

Support small businesses Picture: Tim Douglas, pexels As a tourist, your spending can have a direct impact on local communities if you choose to support small and local businesses. When you book your accommodation, take a look at the shops in your area and research local markets. Buy a snack at the corner shop, if you can and purchase mementos from local crafters. All of this money could go directly into the pockets of those who work there and helps locals support their families as it also creates employment through the use of additional suppliers and team members. It is clear that the way in which visitors spend their money creates a strong value chain for the industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reduce, reuse and recycle Reduce your waste by purchasing reusable bags, water bottles and coffee cups. Reuse these every time you need a refill and, if you must buy plastic or use single-use materials, recycle. Ask your accommodation provider whether they offer recycling and keep an eye out for recycling bins. Picture: Sarah Chai, pexels Choose sustainable animal engagement activities

Story continues below Advertisement

Across the world, there are animal engagements that are harmful to animals in a number of ways. These activities keep animals captured and enslaved and sometimes maltreated by those who mind them. If you wish to do an animal or wildlife activity, look for ones that are run by people or organisations that are truly passionate about animal welfare. Consider volunteering at an animal organisation in the city that you are visiting. This will help animals in need, but it’s also a great opportunity to meet some locals. Picture: Twilight Kenya, pexels Other animal encounters to consider include safari drives in national parks where the utmost respect is given to the animals and the environment and visiting ethical animal sanctuaries that treat injured animals and those that are unable to survive in the wild. However, try to avoid experiences that put humans directly in touch with animals, such as big cat encounters. This has been proven to place a huge amount of stress on the animals which often act in unpredictable ways as a result.

Respect local cultures and traditions Picture: Tarryn Elliott, pexels Before you travel, do some research on the country that you are visiting to see what the customs are. And then be sure to adhere to them. For example, if you wish to visit an attraction that requires you to remove your shoes or wear a scarf, do so without fuss. Look up how different cultures greet, and what the accepted norms are, and then make an effort to respect this. Even smaller things such as what should happen when you want to tip. Not all countries have a tipping culture.