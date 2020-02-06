Holiday FOMO? Evoke wanderlust with most popular holiday songs of all time









When it comes to the most popular artists, Calvin Harris tops the popularity charts. Picture: Instagram/CalvinHarris. If you are planning a road trip soon, here are some songs to get you in the mood for travel. CV Villas has analysed more than 154 624 tracks to reveal the most popular holiday songs of all time The company revealed in a press statement that it wanted to inspire holidaymakers stuck on what to add to their playlist, knowing that there’s no better place to listen to some good music than on vacay. The most featured track across all holiday playlists was MEDUZA’s massive summer tune Piece Of Your Heart, followed by Calvin Harris’ Summer, which has been added to 235 playlists. In third position is Dance Monkey by Tones and I, found in 218-holiday playlists. Pete Brudenell, Head of Marketing at CV Villas, said music and travel go hand in hand.

“This research provides a great snapshot of the most popular songs that people choose to accompany their holidays. Interestingly, it’s the tracks that have come out in recent years that featured most heavily in the top ten of all time, rather than older tunes or retro classics. Whether you’re dancing round a pool with a group of friends, or having a romantic meal with your partner on the terrace, we hope the project sparks conversation and inspiration for your next trip.”

Using the findings from the research, CV Villas has created the ultimate poolside playlist that contains the 50 most popular tracks from holiday playlists.

Start the playlist planning. Here are some of the findings:

The Top 10 Most Popular Holiday Songs

Piece Of Your Heart - MEDUZA

Summer – Calvin Harris

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Senorita – Shawn Mendes

Waves – Robin Schulz Radio Edit – Mr. Probz

One Kiss (with Dua Lipa) – Calvin Harris

3 Nights – Dominic Fike

Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Post Malone

I Don’t Care (With Justin Bieber) – Ed Sheeran

Body – Loud Luxury

The Top 10 Most Popular Holiday Artists

When it comes to the most popular artists, Calvin Harris tops the popularity charts. His tracks appear 1,802 times. Ed Sheeran received a total of 1,352 appearances, followed by Post Malone, whose songs were selected 1,187 times.

Calvin Harris

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Drake

Avicii

Khalid

Sticky Fingers

Kygo

The Chainsmokers

Ariana Grande

Ten Classics in the Top 100

Mr. Brightside – The Killers

Africa – TOTO

September – Earth, Wind & Fire

Electric Feel – MGMT Khalid

Summer Of ’69 – Bryan Adams

Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Walking On A Dream – Empire of the Sun

Island In The Sun – Weezer

Three Little Birds – Bob Marley & The Wailers

The Top 10 Most Popular Holiday Songs for 2020

Dance Monkey – Tones and I

Senorita - Shawn Mendes

Circles – Post Malone

Memories – Maroon 5

Higher Love – Kygo

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

Beautiful People (feat. Khalid) – Ed Sheeran

I Don’t Care (With Justin Bieber) – Ed Sheeran