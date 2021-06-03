How booking your holiday directly may save you some bucks

Many travel experts concur – booking directly may save you some money.

Shaun Lamont, the managing director of hotels and resorts firm First Group, said if people were on a tight they should consider booking directly with their accommodation.

“The perks of dealing directly with hotels and resorts far outweigh any other savings you may find. Most leading hotel groups have sweetened the deal for travellers to book directly so that they can deliver better overall customer experience from booking right through to check out,” he said.

Travel expert and owner of Camps Bay Apartments, Elize Sewell said people book directly with their accommodation.

She said while booking platforms may offer you some discounts, travellers may snag better deals if they book directly.

“Third party platforms charge between 15% to 20% commissions. These charges are added to the base rate. Go for the base rate instead,” she said.

The good thing about booking directly is that it is a one-stop-shop. The websites offers all the information you require, the rates, and you can make the booking at the click of a button.

Some even offer virtual tours so you can “visit” the property from the comfort of your home.

And, if you have a query, you can contact them directly.

Another benefit is that if guests want to postpone their stay, they could make changes without any additional charges, hassles or difficulties.

Lamont said many hotels offer discounts, special seasonal rates and even early-bird specials to guests who book directly.

“Prices are also 100% transparent, meaning that when you book, you’ll avoid availability issues and know exactly how much your entire stay will cost. There are no hidden taxes, commissions or booking fees. Some even offer loyalty programmes that usually include a host of exclusive benefits such as qualifying for further discounts on accommodation,” he explained.