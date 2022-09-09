How camping in the great outdoors can improve your health and outlook on life

Many people find it therapeutic to chill beside a pool or listen to the sound of waves while lazing in the sun. However, the outdoors in nature, while glamping or camping, has its benefits, here are some of them:

The outdoors overall is good for the mind and soul, when you’re out in nature, or simply taking a walk on the beach it offers positivity to your overall health. So take in that fresh air and relax.

According to research, being in nature uplifts your mood by decreasing anxiety and stress. Registered psychologist Dr Lynne M Kostiuk, explains in the Lumino Health report, ‘’Humans need to feel connected to the natural world, being outside helps us tune back into ourselves ... with fewer things calling for our attention, we relax.’’

Camping is also an amazing time to benefit from so much fun exercise, bringing us to yet another one of the camping habits that slow aging. Whether you choose to hike, white water raft, swim, walk around and explore, or even do some rock climbing, you can choose the fitness level you’d like and have a blast enjoying your workout with friends or loved ones at your own pace.