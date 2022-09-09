How camping in the great outdoors can improve your health and outlook on life

Many people find it therapeutic to chill beside a pool or listen to the sound of waves while lazing in the sun. However, the outdoors in nature, while glamping or camping, has its benefits, here are some of them:
Vitamin D
The outdoors overall is good for the mind and soul, when you’re out in nature, or simply taking a walk on the beach it offers positivity to your overall health. So take in that fresh air and relax.
According to research, being in nature uplifts your mood by decreasing anxiety and stress. Registered psychologist Dr Lynne M Kostiuk, explains in the Lumino Health report, ‘’Humans need to feel connected to the natural world, being outside helps us tune back into ourselves ... with fewer things calling for our attention, we relax.’’
Camping is also an amazing time to benefit from so much fun exercise, bringing us to yet another one of the camping habits that slow aging. Whether you choose to hike, white water raft, swim, walk around and explore, or even do some rock climbing, you can choose the fitness level you’d like and have a blast enjoying your workout with friends or loved ones at your own pace.
Camping encourages different forms of exercise
Whether you’re at home or on vacation, exercise should be a priority. With camping comes hiking, or even a simple walk in nature; and if there’s a dam nearby, swimming is also an option. Most camping sites have hiking trails and some even offer waterfalls that you can explore. If you’re with your kids you could incorporate games for the entire family such as scavenger hunts, collecting different nature objects, and making it educational. The options are endless.
Socialize
Quality time with family, friends, or your partner is important and is a good way to reconnect away from the norm, like technology and busy city life. It can improve mental health and bring you closer to the people you love.
In addition Psychology Today explains that face-to-face contact can reduce the risk of mental illness, such as depression and anxiety, ‘’If you’re going through troubled times, surrounding yourself with a strong network of people can help improve your mental health.’’
Its time to dust off those tents and hiking shoes and plan your next camping or glamping trip. There are many ways to make the experience enjoyable. You can even create your own unique set-up.