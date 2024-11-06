How concierge services are shaping the future of travel

As the travel and tourism landscape resettles after the seismic shifts and disruptions caused by the pandemic, travellers are seeking out bespoke travel experiences. According to Lisa Sebogodi, a travel industry expert and MD of Batsumi Travel, a new trend has emerged where concierge travel services are in growing demand globally and locally.

The global luxury travel industry valued at $1.2 trillion in 2021 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. “We’ve noticed a significant change in what clients want. It’s no longer just about booking a five-star hotel. They want travel experiences that reflect their specific tastes, whether that’s a private vineyard tour or a luxury safari with behind-the-scenes access,” said Sebogodi. As this new era of travel offerings geared specifically towards the luxury travel market continues to rise, the expert shares some insights on it.

Concierge travel services – anything is possible With a growing population of high-net-worth individuals with a clear appetite for personalised travel experiences, there is an increasing demand, particularly among well heeled South African travellers, for exclusive offerings. She noted that these types of experiences, be it a private safari, a secluded coastal retreat or a curated cultural journey, require a level of customisation that only concierge services can provide, making personalised travel more attractive than ever.

“Our clients expect more than just luxury – they want unique, intimate experiences that are designed specifically for them. “I’ve facilitated a variety of personalised services for my concierge clients, including butler services on arrival at their destinations and even securing a Lamborghini in a foreign country for another client,” said Sebogodi. She added that the festive season and year-end holidays see a notable rise in requests for tailored travel experiences as families seek memorable ways to spend time together.

“Concierge services often assist with the meticulous planning required for complex multi-stop itineraries, festive celebrations, and securing exclusive venues during this high-demand period,” she said. The trend is influenced by the C-word Sebogodi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has also played a pivotal role in shaping travel preferences, with safety and privacy becoming top priorities.

She highlighted that South African travellers, like their global counterparts, who have the means to afford it have become more cautious about their safety and of their loved ones while travelling, leading to a surge in demand for private accommodations, secluded destinations, and flexible travel arrangements. The expert noted that the desire for exclusive, safe travel options, such as private villas and chartered flights, has made concierge services an ideal solution for those seeking both luxury and peace of mind. “Privacy and safety are now key concerns for many travellers. They want to avoid crowded spaces, which is why private accommodations and exclusive experiences have become so popular. Tailored travel solutions offer that reassurance,” said Sebogodi.

The growing appeal of experience-driven travel The expert also noted that experience-driven travel has gained significant momentum in recent years, with younger affluent travellers, particularly millennials, leading the charge. She said this demographic values unique, immersive experiences over material goods, favouring travel that allows them to engage deeply with local culture, history and nature.

“South African travellers are increasingly opting for meaningful adventures, from guided hikes in the Drakensberg to luxury culinary tours through the Cape Winelands. “Concierge services cater to this shift by offering curated experiences that go beyond traditional itineraries. “Whether it’s organising an intimate dinner with a top local chef or securing exclusive access to cultural events, these services enable travellers to create unforgettable memories,” said Sebogodi.