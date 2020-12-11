How corporate travellers are experiencing travel under level 1 lockdown

South Africa transitioned to lockdown level 1 since September 2020, which has brought a revival of the corporate travel industry.

FCM Travel Solutions asked their loyal clients to share some of their thoughts and recommendations:

Is it safe to travel?

The overwhelming answer most FCM’s travellers answered to the question of whether travel was safe to travel was yes. Based on their most recent trip, 93% of clients believe it is safe to travel and that the travel industry (air travel, car and/or accommodation) is aligned with Covid-19 health regulations. Around 83% said that they were either confident or extremely confident to continue travelling as per normal now that many travel-related restrictions have been eased.

If prospective travellers are feeling hesitant to take a trip for either business or leisure purposes, it is worthwhile asking a travel professional to provide detailed information with regards to the precautions the various airlines, car hire companies, hotels, and guesthouses have in place to help curb the spread of the virus. Knowing exactly what to expect can provide a significant boost in the peace of mind during such uncertain times.