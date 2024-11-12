How switching to green hotels can reduce costs and carbon footprint

The latest HRS corporate travel report revealed that organisations using green hotels have reduced their carbon footprint by 27% this year while spending 17% less on accommodation compared to traditional options. Rategang Moroke, Operations Manager of Corporate Traveller, said that as a result, companies switching to green accommodation are discovering significant savings alongside meaningful reductions in their carbon footprint.

She highlighted that in today’s economic climate, these savings are garnering serious attention. “What’s encouraging is that sustainability and cost savings are perfectly aligned. Companies are seeking both environmental responsibility and competitive pricing from their accommodation partners, and the market is responding brilliantly,” said Moroke. The expert noted that hotels are embracing sophisticated technology to enhance their green credentials with major chains implementing AI-powered energy management systems that optimise heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in real-time.

She added that smart water management systems using sensors detect leaks and monitor usage while some properties have introduced digital check-in options to reduce plastic keycard waste, and smart mirrors displaying sustainability information have been replacing printed materials. “While load shedding concerns have eased recently, the resilience of green hotels is a key consideration for corporate travel planners. “Properties investing in solar power, water recycling systems, and energy-efficient operations offer peace of mind should power challenges resurface,” said the expert.

Moroke also said that while more firms are requesting sustainability reporting, many are still finding their feet with the data. “Travel managers are increasingly partnering with travel management companies (TMCs) that offer detailed environmental metrics through reporting tools, helping to track and improve their environmental performance over time,” said the expert. She said that organisations looking to maximise the benefits of green hotels should review current accommodation data to identify opportunities for switching to sustainable properties, engage with TMCs to understand available sustainability reporting tools and metrics and consider implementing a sustainable hotel policy that balances environmental impact with cost.