With the summer holidays comes rain. The flourishing cycle of life brings with it many blessings, but on the flip side, it brings millions of malaria-carrying mosquitoes.
Sherwin Charles, co-founder of Goodbye Malaria said that travellers need to take the necessary precautions when they travel.
Goodbye Malaria tackles the scourge in southern Africa collaborating with world-class partners, including the Global Fund, private organisations, and the governments of Mozambique, South Africa and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) to eradicate the disease.
Goodbye Malaria does most of its work in Mozambique, which is a high transmission country being in top five malaria highest-burden countries. Malaria in Mozambique affects low-transmission countries, including South Africa and Eswatini.
“If you’re out and about across the African continent during the rainy season you need to be aware that mosquitoes and rain are the best of friends.