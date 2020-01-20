According to Managing Director of First Group Shaun Lamont, it is far easier (and more cost-effective) to book directly with the hotel or resort of your choice via their website. Picture: Pexels.

While everyone dreams of a holiday, one needs to plan to make those dreams come true. According to Managing Director of First Group Shaun Lamont, it is far easier (and more cost-effective) to book directly with the hotel or resort of your choice via their website.

“Gone are the days where OTA’s (Online Travel Agencies) offer the best deals. Worldwide, leading hotel groups have sweetened the deal for travellers to make the overall customer experience a better one from booking through to check out,” he said.

Here are reasons to skip travel agents and book your trip online:

Seeing is believing

Most establishments have a comprehensive online portfolio, which reveal what each room/ unit has to offer. As such, choosing the right place becomes easier when you are offered galleries laden with picturesque images and it is accompanied by information on the features, services, facilities and amenities on offer



Additional savings

Your rands will stretch further with online sales and early-bird specials. It also provides much-needed peace of mind to enjoy your holiday without worrying about exceeding your budget.



Holidays with benefits

Some travel companies offer exclusive loyalty programmes, which allows travellers to qualify for discounts on accommodation, have access to express check-ins, later check-outs and a whole host of additional regular offers.



Food options online

Vegetarian or vegan? Seafood allergy? Or perhaps your child is lactose intolerant? You can easily browse your destination’s restaurant menu and the opening and closing times, when you book online.



Changes and amendments to bookings

If you need to change a guests name or postpone your stay, booking directly on the hotel’s website allows you to make the necessary amendments at the click of a button. When booking through an OTA, not only is it a massive schlep but you run the risk of paying high penalties and being charged a higher rate to re-book.



