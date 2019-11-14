The summer holidays are fast approaching and with it comes many unbelievable online deals.
With those unbelievable deals comes scam artists. Leigh Mulholland of Seeff ShortStay for Hout Bay, Llandudno and Southern Suburbs says that with the vast number of online holiday and accommodation advertising and booking sites, it is easy to get caught. Her advice: “Do your homework.”
She said travellers should research the options to ensure not to fall prey to scam artists.
“Check the legitimacy of the booking agent or site as well as the establishment being advertised. Never transfer money unless you are one hundred percent sure of the legitimacy of the advert and booking agent or site. Be especially scrupulous when it comes to unknown sites,” says Mulholland.
Sandra Cruz, Rental Property Asset Manager from Seeff False Bay recommends using reputable sites including Airbnb, Safari Now, Booking.com and Trip Advisor. Travellers should verify costs and plan a budget.