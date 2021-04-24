How to create a travel bucket list in 5 easy steps

Bucket lists offer many benefits: they keep you motivated, take you out of your comfort zone and allow you to dream bigger. Here’s how you can create a bucket list in five easy steps:

Be realistic

When I created my bucket list at the age of 21, it was unrealistic and unachievable at the time. I was an intern at a community newspaper, so funds wouldn't allow me to travel very far.

I wanted to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, snap a selfie at the Statue of Liberty in New York and eat pizza in Italy. I ended up tweaking the list and focused on places that catered to my budget.

While I saved to venture abroad, I visited attractions in the country that were affordable and worth seeing - like making a splash at the Valley of Waves at Sun City, taking long nature walks in the Drakensberg and learning about Durban during a city tour.

Tick off realistic experiences rather than focusing on bucket list items that are out of your budget and unachievable.

Start small

In my opinion, bucket lists should be ever-changing and completed every two to three years. Creating long lists can be overwhelming to many, which may put them off the idea.

Start your bucket list with a few aspirations. Jot down five experiences and set deadlines for each one. The deadlines will encourage you to complete them sooner.

Do what makes you happy

Tick off bucket list items that make you happy. For example, if you'd rather see the Victoria Falls than go hiking at a pristine location in the Seychelles, then opt for the former. These lists are personal goals that you aim to accomplish. You shouldn’t choose a bucket list activity that is not appealing to you just because it is popular.

Turn it into an experience

Turn a bucket list item into an experience. For example, if you want to visit The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, find other activities within the area that you may feel would be bucket list worthy. That way, you get to tick off more than one item and explore a destination through a range of experiences.

Enjoy

Do not over-think your bucket list item. Be present in the moment and tick your bucket list with no expectations. As much as planning is essential, travellers should also venture off the beaten path.