How to deal with your pandemic travel blunders

The pandemic has changed how many of us travel, and while things are starting to look up for travel, travellers continue to make many blunders during their holidays.

As much as a last-minute weekend trip sounds tempting, spontaneous travel should take a back seat for now. Pandemic travels come with new travel requirements, which differs from country to country. Unless you are well planned, steer clear of any last-minute trips. Instead, spend at least two weeks planning and consult with travel experts if venturing abroad.

Blunder: You want to visit multiple destinations to avoid quarantine

Travellers who want to avoid harsh quarantine requirements imposed by some countries are booking stopovers in destinations with low Covid-19 restrictions. While this allows them to see more than one destination, travel experts warn that travellers should familiarise themselves with the risks, especially with the uncertainty of global travel restrictions due to Covid-19.