How to enjoy a Valentine's getaway from home

If you do not want to venture out on Valentine's Day, here's how you can enjoy a getaway from home: Choose a destination The first thing you and your partner need to do is search for a destination. Think about the places you always wanted to visit. Whether it is India, Mauritius, Seychelles or even Cape Town, the world is truly your oyster. Set the tone A Valentine’s getaway would never be complete without a playlist of your favourite jams. Have fun with your partner putting together a YouTube Music playlist for your trip. Search for some music that is unique to that destination.

Organise a virtual trip

Virtual trips were big in 2020, especially since people were unable to travel due to lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions. Not only is it cost-effective, but you can also travel the world from the comfort of your home. Platforms like Google Arts & Culture help you explore the wide variety of cultural experiences that the world has to offer. You can also create sightseeing bucket lists that allow you to explore your chosen city with your partner and save some of your favourite spots on a Google Maps List for when you feel like exploring. The great thing about this is that whenever you do take that trip, you’ll have all the places you want to check out in the palm of your hand.

Indulge in local cuisine

Virtual travel can make you hungry, so you should order some of your favourite cuisines. Try some French cuisine if you are visiting Paris or Thai food if you explored Thailand. Search some restaurants near you that deliver straight to your home.

Source: Google