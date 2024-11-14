How to keep your business attire wrinkle-free while travelling

When it comes to packing for a business trip, making sure your sharp business suit stays pristine and crumple-free throughout the upcoming journey can be pretty stressful, especially when you’re short on time and you know that the luxury of ironing upon arrival just isn’t an option. According to Wayne Mills, Head of Operations at Seven Seas Worldwide, who is also no stranger to packing, your clothes really do speak for you, especially when you're on the road for business.

“Showing up in wrinkle-free, sharp attire can be the little detail that sets you apart and gets you noticed. It’s all about feeling confident and looking the part,” said Mills. With that said, he noted that a few smart packing tricks can help you avoid the dreaded wrinkles, so you can step off that plane or out of the car looking like you just stepped out of your closet, not a suitcase. The packing expert shares some tips to keep your clothes impeccable so you can focus on arriving at your destination looking as sharp and polished as ever.

The tension technique According to Mills, the tension technique involves creating a firm, organised environment inside your suitcase to prevent your clothes from shifting and folding in ways that cause wrinkles. By tightly packing your garments and securing them properly, you minimise movement and keep your clothes smooth during your journey.

“A well-packed suitcase reduces the likelihood of clothes tumbling around. By applying consistent pressure and using packing straps, you create a stable environment that preserves the natural lines of your formal wear,” said Mills. Using silk scarves as protective layers The expert also advised travellers not to underestimate the humble silk scarf for wrapping delicate pieces such as dresses or shirts. Silk scarves add an extra layer of protection against friction and sharp folds.

He said that silk’s smooth texture helps garments glide over each other, preventing the formation of stubborn creases. As a bonus, scarves can also serve as versatile accessories once you’ve arrived at your destination. “Silk scarves are incredibly versatile tools in a traveller's arsenal. Not only do they protect your clothes from unwanted wrinkles, but they also help maintain the fabric's natural drape and structure,” said Mills. Use dryer sheets for smooth fabrics

Mills added that if you find yourself short of silk scarves, incorporating dryer sheets into your suitcase can work wonders for your formal wear. “Place a dryer sheet between each layer of clothing to reduce static and minimise friction, which are common culprits behind unwanted wrinkles. “The slight moisture and anti-static properties of dryer sheets help fabrics glide smoothly against each other, keeping them flatter and less prone to creasing during transit,” said the expert.

He also added that your clothes will retain a fresh scent, adding an extra touch of comfort when you unpack at your destination. “Dryer sheets are a smart backup that many overlook. What makes them especially useful is their ability to neutralise static, which can be a hidden cause of wrinkling during long trips. “By layering them between fabrics, you're effectively creating a smoother, less friction-prone environment for your clothes. Plus, they’re lightweight and multi-purpose,” he said.

Utilise the bundle packing method The bundle packing method involves wrapping your clothes around a central core, such as a pouch filled with soft items like underwear or accessories. He said this technique distributes pressure evenly across your garments, reducing the formation of sharp creases and wrinkles.