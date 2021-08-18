How to make your backpacking trip worthwhile

Forget all the myths you've read on social media, backpacking is one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to travel. And travellers can plan their experiences however they see fit. For those who want to go on a backpacking trip, the first thing you need to do is get rid of any fear or doubt.

Adopting a positive mindset is just what you need to enjoy the experience. While most backpackers are spontaneous and go where the road leads them, some form of research and planning is needed. A simple itinerary to get you from point A to B will help you get to your destination with ease. When you research a place, make sure you find out about places to avoid, the local attractions and other tips to make your trip stress-free.

Budgeting is equally important as destination costs vary from country to country. While backpacking remains one of the cheapest ways to travel, some backpackers often make the mistake of spending their money at one go, which contributes to overspending or cutting their trip short. Backpackers are light packers, so if you lug a suitcase, do not use the word backpacking loosely. With limited space to pack and, depending on how long you will be travelling, packing the essentials is vital.

Most travellers carry basic clothing items like a jacket, a pair of jeans or joggers, some T-shirts and hiking boots or sneakers, depending on the style of the trip. Some of the other essentials may include navigation equipment, a map, sunscreen, first-aid supplies, lighting like headlamps and torches, and food. Lastly, enjoy the experience. Make memories, meet new people and snap as many selfies as you possibly can.