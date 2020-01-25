Let’s be honest, no one wants to exercise when they are on holiday.
Most people prefer to spend their time relaxing or touring.
The last thing on their mind is keeping fit. However, to make sure you are looking your best at all times, keeping fit is highly recommended.
Here are 5 ways to make your workout a priority during your travels:
Work out in the mornings: While a lie in seems tempting, spending an hour or two before the day’s exploring is the best way to work off those holiday indulgences. Book accommodation that offers gym facilities or has an open space where walks or hikes are encouraged.