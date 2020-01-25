How to make your workout a priority during your travels









Find time to prioritise exercise. Picture: Eternal Happiness/Pexels. Let’s be honest, no one wants to exercise when they are on holiday. Most people prefer to spend their time relaxing or touring. The last thing on their mind is keeping fit. However, to make sure you are looking your best at all times, keeping fit is highly recommended. Here are 5 ways to make your workout a priority during your travels: Work out in the mornings: While a lie in seems tempting, spending an hour or two before the day’s exploring is the best way to work off those holiday indulgences. Book accommodation that offers gym facilities or has an open space where walks or hikes are encouraged.

Join walking tours: If you have an active lifestyle, book a few walking tours in the destination. Not only will it open your mind to the location’s culture and history, but it will also add to your daily step count.

Schedule time in between excursions: In between sightseeing, make time to head to the gym or take a light stroll in the area. Having it added into your itinerary helps you maintain a strict routine and keeps you disciplined.

Get a workout buddy: Encourage your bae, family member or friend to work out with you. If they are not hardcore gym fanatics, do practical things like walking, hiking or a game of beach volleyball.

Create a playlist: There’s no better motivator than a well-curated playlist. Add a few of your favourite songs, turn on the volume and get your fitness on.