How to not miss your flight during the pandemic in 5 simple steps

Have a flight to catch? Planning is essential. With new Covid-19 protocols implemented at the airport, boarding your flight may take a little longer, which is bad news for those who arrive at the airport within minutes of their flights taking off. Here are five ways to help you not miss your flight during the pandemic: Choose a date and time that suits you Some travellers tend to book the cheapest flights- even if it means that they have to be at the airport at 5am for their 6am flight. While morning flights work for some, it doesn’t for others, especially if you are not a morning person.

When choosing a flight, factor in the time of departure, the time of arrival at your holiday destination, and the time spent getting there. It would be better to fork out a few extra rands than miss your flight.

Pack the day early

Many travellers leave packing for the last minute, sometimes as late as the day of their holiday. Packing in advance, either a day or two before your trip, allows you ample time to get to the airport.

Check-in online

Checking in online for your flight (it usually opens 24 hours before your time of departure) limits time at the check-in counter when dropping off your suitcases. With Covid-19 protocols in full force, most airlines recommend that people to check-in online.

Leave time for new Covid-19 health screenings:

One should arrive at least 3 hours before their flight to ensure that they have time to undergo all the Covid-19 procedures. There will be health screenings before you enter the airport. If you display any symptoms, you may be asked to take a Covid-19 test.

Passengers travelling abroad must provide the airline with a negative PCR test certificate or a valid Covid-19 negative test certificate obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel, from an accredited laboratory.

Make all your gadgets easily available at airport security

Majority of travellers miss their flight due to issues at security checkpoints. Rather have all your items available for a smooth experience.