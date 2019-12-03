December is the time when most people plan epic road trips. While some people have got the road trip planning down to the last detail, others make terrible mistakes that ruin their journey.
If you are planning a road trip for the upcoming December holiday, here are some tips on how not to screw up your road trip:
Fuel up
Scenario: You are close to your holiday destination when the fuel light appears. It says that you have 40 kilometres left before you run out of fuel. As your destination is close by, you decide to continue driving. Soon, your car comes to a halt, and you are left stranded in the middle of nowhere.
Lesson learned: Always ensure that there is fuel in your vehicle. Being stranded in an unfamiliar destination brings its challenges, including being a target of crime.