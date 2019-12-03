How to NOT screw up your road trip









A road trip is a sure way to explore a destination. Picture: Pexels. December is the time when most people plan epic road trips. While some people have got the road trip planning down to the last detail, others make terrible mistakes that ruin their journey. If you are planning a road trip for the upcoming December holiday, here are some tips on how not to screw up your road trip: Fuel up Scenario: You are close to your holiday destination when the fuel light appears. It says that you have 40 kilometres left before you run out of fuel. As your destination is close by, you decide to continue driving. Soon, your car comes to a halt, and you are left stranded in the middle of nowhere. Lesson learned: Always ensure that there is fuel in your vehicle. Being stranded in an unfamiliar destination brings its challenges, including being a target of crime.

Don’t drink and drive

Scenario: You have just had a beer for lunch. You tell yourself that one beer won’t do any harm and get behind the wheel. As you drive towards your destination, there is a roadblock. Police officers test you via breathalyser and find that you are under the influence of alcohol. You end up being fined or taken to jail.

Lesson learned: As tempting as a drink with your mates may sound, do not take the risk. You can have all the alcoholic beverages you desire once you are safe and sound at your destination.

Know the route

Scenario: You are en route to your travel destination, but the GPS has taken you to a rather grimy area, a deserted area. You end up taking hours to find the correct route and reach your destination after midnight.

Lesson learned: Always have a backup plan. Never be reliant on your navigational system. Always carry a map.