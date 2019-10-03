Finding time to travel with your grandparents is virtually impossible when you are older.
Sometimes the grandkids are away from the cities their grandparents live or have hectic schedules that leave little time for a holiday.
Gramping, a term used for holidaying with your grandparents, can work two ways. One, when children are younger and spend school holiday with their grandparents, or when the grandchildren are older and want to spend quality time with their grandparents by taking a holiday.
While the concept is relatively new, I used to go on gramping trips with my grandparents when I was younger.
I remember travelling to Gauteng with them on many occasions, once in an overcrowded taxi, another in a car without an aircon and a few times on the plane.