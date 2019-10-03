How to plan a gramping trip with your grandparents









Gramping is a term used for holidaying with your grandparents. Picture: Pixabay. Finding time to travel with your grandparents is virtually impossible when you are older. Sometimes the grandkids are away from the cities their grandparents live or have hectic schedules that leave little time for a holiday. Gramping, a term used for holidaying with your grandparents, can work two ways. One, when children are younger and spend school holiday with their grandparents, or when the grandchildren are older and want to spend quality time with their grandparents by taking a holiday. While the concept is relatively new, I used to go on gramping trips with my grandparents when I was younger. I remember travelling to Gauteng with them on many occasions, once in an overcrowded taxi, another in a car without an aircon and a few times on the plane.

My grandparents would take me and my cousins to the local attractions. While my grandmother did not partake in the activities, my grandfather was a total sport. He thrived on the cheers of my grandmother, whether he was playing golf or going on a scary theme ride.

Now that we are all older, we try to plan a trip at least once a year in honour of my late grandfather.

Kimberly Wilson Wetty, co-owner of Valerie Wilson Travel told Skift, said if grandparents are planning the trips, “it’s about making the kids happy and experiencing the world together as a family”.

She calls the time “educational and family bonding time.”

Here are some tips to make your next gramping trip memorable:

Find a suitable destination: Finding the right destination is the first step to planning a gramping trip. Take in travel time (if everyone stays in different locations), cost and the season of travel. Once you have decided on the destination, you can plan your itinerary.

Organise family-friendly activities: Travelling with the grandparents means that you have to cater to their likes and dislikes. While it may be tempting to zipline or skydive, consider their favourite activities too. Ask them for suggestions and choose a few that everyone would enjoy.

Share life stories: One of the reasons why gramping is special is that you get to spend time with your loved ones. Share stories with eachother, whether its by the fireplace, during lunch at a tourist attraction or a morning walk. You may find out interesting stories about your grandparents that you never knew before.

