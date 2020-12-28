How to plan a holiday at home during the second wave

While you may have had plans to travel during the festive season, the rapid cases of coronavirus in the country may cause you to think otherwise. If you choose to stay at home, there are plenty of ways to create a "holiday experience". Here’s how to plan one during the second wave: Select your 'travel destination' Centre the holiday experience around a particular destination. It could be a South African city, an island destination or a place you’ve always longed to visit. The options are endless. Once you have chosen a destination, research the place and plan everything accordingly.

Turn your home into a hotel

Give your home a makeover to make it look and feel like a hotel or resort. Visit Pinterest for some decor inspiration. Do not overindulge as the aim of this is to create a holiday experience without spending much. Use existing decor items or stock up on supplies that you may not have to spruce up the look. Supplies may include toiletries, groceries or linen.

Decorate the rooms

Once you have chosen your destination, create each room with decor elements to go with the theme. Watch YouTube videos on hotel room decor for inspiration. Small touches like folding the towels or adding welcome items like chocolates, a card or flowers can go a long way.

Choose a check-in date

As you would at a hotel, get everyone to check into the “property”. As host, guide everyone to their “rooms” and detail the list of things they will experience during their stay.

Create an itinerary

As you would plan an itinerary when travelling somewhere new, jot down a few things to do with the family during this period of isolation. It could be a pool party (if you have a pool), a virtual tour of the chosen destination or other holiday activities. Remember, creativity is vital. If you feel like venturing out, ensure that you visit a place with fewer crowds, wear your mask and sanitise.

Have a themed dinner

No holiday is complete without a themed dinner. Whether it’s a dinner celebrating the destination you are 'visiting' or something scary like a murder mystery dinner, it’s bound to get everyone excited. To make it extra special, ask everyone to dress up according to the theme.

Rest

Apart from the 'exploring', people should add rest and relaxation time to their schedule. Take some time to catch up on some sleep, meditate or read. You will thank yourself later.

Take photographs

If there are no pictures, then it never happened. Whether it is a selfie or a group picture (remember to practise social distancing), a photograph or two will make any “holiday” perfect. Also, if you are having FOMO on travel, upload a few images on your social media to encourage others to do the holiday at home challenge.