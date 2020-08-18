How to plan a SA holiday during level 2 for under R1 000 pp

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Many South Africans who have felt the financial strain of the pandemic are seeking budget-friendly destinations and activities that they can enjoy during the lockdown. With inter-provincial travel now allowed, travellers can visit any part of South Africa. If you yearn for a holiday that is budget-friendly during level 2, you should read on. Here are some tips on how to plan a SA holiday during level 2 for under R1 000pp Ditch the flight and drive: Flights are not cheap unless you are one of those lucky ones who score discount flights. A road trip is a sure way to get value for your buck. Gather a few friends or family members who are keen to travel and split the transport costs with them.

Remember to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask when with people. Many of our major cities offer picturesque road trips that are under three hours. If you do decide to drive, make sure you know the toll road costs so you can budget accordingly.

Also plan the route before you leave, that way you are not using up your fuel when you get lost.

Go camping or support small guest houses

If you are on a budget, camping may be your best bet. Most camping sites come with the mod-cons like shower and toilet facilities and electricity to make your trip comfortable. Alternatively, you could research cheap accommodation spots like guest houses and B&Bs, which offer value for money.

Find cheaper dining options

Spending every night eating out will definitely take a toll on your wallet. Cooking is a cheaper alternative to eating out. Many travellers save when they prepare their own meal.

It is also a fun way to get everyone on the trip involved, whether they clean the vegetables, cook the meat, prepare the dessert or set the table. Just remember to sanitise and wash your hands regularly.

To up the fun scale, make every night a themed evening, that way it feels like you are eating out without leaving your accommodation. If you do want to go out, find out where the locals hang out and what are the budget-friendly options are. Chances are you will get a good meal at half the price you would pay at a fancy restaurant.

Check for specials online

The travel industry will offer a range of discounts now that level 2 has commenced, so make use of these offers. Online bookings may provide value for money. There are also many apps that travellers can use to discover discounts.

The breakdown

If you want to spend less than R1 000 on your getaway, a budget is key. Most of the budget will go towards accommodation, followed by activities and food.

Planning before a holiday is important as it eliminated unnecessary spending, so decide where you will eat and pre-book your activities before you depart.