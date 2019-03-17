This school holidays, if you have planned a holiday for the family, why not add a little mystery to your trip by creating a scavenger hunt? Picture: Pexels.

Sometimes it's the journey that teaches you a lot about your destination. These words by rapper Drake is just the nudge one needs to plan an epic scavenger hunt style trip for the family. This school holidays, if you have planned a holiday for the family, why not add a little mystery to your trip by creating a scavenger hunt? This way your children will have to guess the destination through a series of clues and pit stops.

Here are some tips:

* Create a list of clues and pit stops. The clues should pertain to the location and needs to be carried out hours before you arrive at the destination.

* If you are on a road trip, have a few routes to allow ample time to get to your destination. If it is an international holiday, set up clues en route or within the airport.

* Plan out of the box activities that your children will love.

* Ask the businesses or locals within each pitstop to assist.

* Do not reveal the destination until the end of the scavenger hunt.

* Implement a point system. The person with the highest score should receive a prize.

Some activity suggestions:

* Snap a selfie at a garage.

*Take a picture of a scenic spot. An unusual place gets double points.

*Feed an animal.

*Take a quirky video with your food.

*Capture road marking to spell a word.

Perks of planning a scavenger hunt style trip:

* You get to connect with the family.

*It teaches you more about your destination.

*You get out of your comfort zone.

* There is no technology to distract the children.

