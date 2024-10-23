How to prepare your caravan or trailer for a safe summer adventure

Summer and the festive season are just around the corner. Many local adventurers are raring to hit the open road with their caravan or trailer in tow. However, it’s essential to ensure that your trusted travel companion is fully prepped and protected for the journey ahead before you travel.

According to Siyakha Masiye, spokesperson for MiWay Insurance, a little extra care now can save you from unexpected and costly headaches later whether you're planning a cross-country road trip or a weekend getaway. Travelling with a caravan or a trailer in tow has its set of rules and requirements when on the road. Masiye shares five practical tips to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable journey on the road.

Conduct a thorough pre-trip inspection Masiye highlighted that before hitting the road, it's crucial to check your caravan or trailer for any potential issues that could cause problems during your journey. “Start by inspecting the tyres and ensure they have the right pressure, adequate tread depth, and no visible damage. Worn or under-inflated tyres can be dangerous, leading to accidents or breakdowns,” he said.

The spokesperson also advised that your brakes should be checked for proper function, and any worn-out parts should be replaced. “Don’t forget the suspension, lights, and any moving mechanical parts – these should all be in optimal condition before setting off. “Remember that an important element of preparing for your trip is knowing the weight capacity of your caravan or trailer. Overpacking can lead to issues on the road, so be sure to take the essentials, balanced within your load-carrying specifications,” said Masiye.

Ensure your towing equipment is secure The spokesperson also highlighted that properly securing your caravan or trailer to your vehicle is one of the most critical safety measures for any trip. “Double-check that the tow bar and hitch are firmly attached and that all safety chains are in place and in good condition. It’s worth investing in a high-quality tow hitch lock for added security against theft when you’re parked,” he said.

Masiye also noted that if you're new to towing, consider practising in a safe space to get familiar with your set-up and handling. Protect your caravan or trailer from the elements The expert also said that outdoor adventures can expose your caravan or trailer to harsh weather conditions, so it’s important to take steps to protect these special vehicles.

“When parked for extended periods, use a weather-resistant cover to shield from the sun, rain or snow. Additionally, ensure that seals around windows, doors and any openings are intact to prevent leaks and moisture damage,” he said. Masiye advised that if you're parking near trees, be mindful of falling branches or debris that could cause damage to your vehicle. Secure your caravan or trailer when parked

“When you're parked at a campsite or outdoor location, taking extra security precautions can protect your caravan or trailer from theft. “In addition to ensuring all doors and windows stay locked, consider using wheel clamps or hitch locks, especially if you’re leaving your caravan or trailer unattended for an extended period,” said Masiye. He added that if possible, park in well-lit, secure areas where your vehicle is visible and consider installing an alarm system or motion-sensor lighting to deter potential thieves.

Invest in the right insurance cover Lastly, he emphasised that while proper maintenance is crucial, having the right insurance policy is equally important. Masiye said that it’s essential to choose a policy tailored to your needs, including cover for both the caravan or trailer itself, and its contents and consider additional cover options for roadside assistance and emergency repairs, a real lifesaver if something goes wrong on the road.