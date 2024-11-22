How to save money on flights: expert tips for flexible travel

When it comes to booking flights, being flexible with your dates is probably the single most powerful money-saving tool you've got. According to Jason Higgs, Senior Deals Strategist at Proxy Coupons, even shifting your travel by a day or two can save you enough for an extra night in your hotel.

“The best deals I've seen recently have gone to people who were ready to book the moment prices dropped. But don't fall into the trap of waiting for last-minute deals - that's a gamble that rarely pays off these days,” said Higgs. As we head towards peak summer travel and the year comes to a close, Higgs shares his expert advice on the optimal timing to book your flight tickets. Mid-week magic

Higgs suggests that mid-week is the best time to find cheaper flights, particularly Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He said that with weekend flights commanding premium prices due to high demand, shifting your travel to midweek can lead to significant savings. “By tracking price patterns for your desired route, you can identify ideal booking times. Plus, midweek flights often offer more availability and flexible options,” said Higgs.

The sweet spot: 3-6 months ahead The expert also noted that planning 3 to 6 months in advance often yields early booking discounts and special promotions. He said that setting up price alerts on travel sites can keep you informed of price drops and deals.

“With some flexibility in your travel dates, you can take advantage of surprise discounts that typically disappear closer to departure. This makes the post-Christmas period ideal for booking, especially if you're planning a May or June vacation,” he said. Off-peak savings Higgs also said that when booking flight tickets online, steering clear of major holidays, school breaks, and peak tourist seasons typically results in better fares.

“January and February flights often cost significantly less than peak travel season. Consider flying on actual holidays, such as Christmas Day, for additional savings opportunities,” he said. Take advantage of comparison tools The expert also noted that flight comparison platforms allow you to evaluate options across airlines, dates, and routes to find your ideal combination.

“While prices fluctuate frequently, a lot of tools offer price alert features to notify you of drops on your preferred routes, helping you book at the best time,” he said. Last-minute plans: opportunity or risk? Lastly, Higgs said that while airlines frequently slash prices on unfilled seats near departure dates, the last-minute booking strategy comes with risks.